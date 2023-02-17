Submit Release
DEQ to Hold Public Hearing for Colonial Pipeline Wastewater Permit

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) will hold a public hearing on March 16, 2023 for a Colonial Pipeline wastewater permit (#NC009000).

Colonial Pipeline has requested a National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Wastewater Discharge permit to allow the discharge of treated groundwater to North Prong Clark Creek in the Yadkin-Pee Dee River basin. The permit relates to fuel recovery and groundwater remediation efforts required by the Department’s Division of Waste Management following the August 2020 fuel release by Colonial Pipeline in the Oehler Nature Preserve in Mecklenburg County. Members of the public are invited to provide comment at the hearing or during the comment period.

WHEN:           March 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m.

WHERE:         Central Piedmont Community College – Merancas Campus 

Claudia Watkins Belk Center for Justice – Auditorium 

11920 Verhoeff Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Map Link: https://goo.gl/maps/HnqU4ya8Di997gHbA

Speaker registration opens at 5 p.m., onsite via sign-up sheet.  

WHAT:           View draft permit and related documents

                      View public notice

The public is invited to attend and provide comments about the draft permit. A sign-up sheet will be available beginning at 5:45 p.m. at the location specified.

Written comments will also be accepted by email at publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Please include COLONIAL PIPELINE in the subject line.  Written comments may also be mailed with a postmark through March 17, 2023 to:

Wren Thredford, Wastewater Permitting

Attn: Colonial Pipeline Permit

NC Division of Water Resources

617 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617

 

The division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on this permit request.

 

