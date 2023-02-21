Logica Research releases future of work and employment insights from latest study
Logica® Future of Money Study examines financial programs, benefits and advice employers can offer Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers
In a world of ‘quiet quitting’ and challenges with employee recruitment and retention, employers need to understand how they can support employee financial well-being.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logica Research, a custom market research firm serving financial services, fintech, technology and growing organizations, looks at the future of work through a generational lens as part of the Logica® Future of Money Study. The research looks at current employee attitudes about switching jobs, what financial advice they are seeking from employers, and which employer-offered financial programs are most sought after by employees.
Some highlights about work from the study findings include:
-Sixty-three percent (63%) of Gen Z report they are likely to switch jobs in the next year, followed by Millennials (57%), Gen X (37%) and Boomers (21%).
-Fifty-five percent (55%) of those likely to switch jobs in the next year are looking for greater financial benefits.
-Seventy-five percent (75%) of Americans feel it is important employers offer programs to help manage finances.
-Twenty-four percent (24%) of respondents are looking for employer financial advice on making the most of their 401(k) retirement accounts and 23% are looking for advice on their health savings accounts (HSA) accounts.
“In a world of ‘quiet quitting’ and challenges with employee recruitment and retention, employers need to understand how they can support employee financial well-being and offer them the financial benefits they seek,” said Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder, Logica Research. “The Future of Money Study, available through our Insights Kit, helps financial institutions and the companies they support hone their financial programs, products and experiences they provide their employees.”
The study, ongoing since 2017, is a comprehensive look at the current consumer money mindset in the United States and covers specifics about how people are making, spending, investing and engaging with financial brands. In addition to the future of work, the full study includes new data and trend analysis on payments like cash usage and digital options, investing, saving and cryptocurrency. Highlights of the new Logica Future of Money Study can be found here: https://info.logicaresearch.com/future-of-money-highlights-dec-2022 and a webinar recording covering generational financial topics can be found here:
https://info.logicaresearch.com/new-future-of-money-highlights-webinar
About Logica Research
Logica Research excels in creating customized marketing research solutions for complex business questions. Logica provides financial services companies, fintech companies, and growing organizations the insights they need for product development, service enhancements, and communications that will improve people’s financial lives, deepen brand engagement, and drive business growth. Research that Logica(R) has conducted for clients have been published in the largest media outlets in the world including the New York Times, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Newsweek, Time, and USA Today. www.logicaresearch.com
