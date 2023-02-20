TurningPoint Executive Search Places KIA America's New Director, Brand Experience
Brad Mays brings more than 25 years of communications and marketing experience to Kia
Brad is a seasoned communications executive at the forefront of how brands connect with their customers. His modern, data driven approach will support the continued elevation of the KIA brand.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TurningPoint Executive Search recently placed Brad Mays as Director, Brand Experience for KIA America. In the role, Mays will lead all aspects of public relations and external communications including events, experiential, auto shows and strategic partnerships. TurningPoint Managing Director who led the search, Raquel Gallant, said about Mays,
"Brad is a seasoned communications executive that has been at the forefront of every major shift in how brands connect with their customers. His modern, data driven approach to marketing and communications will support the continued elevation of the KIA brand and evolving focus on electrification."
Mays brings more than 25 years of communications and marketing experience to Kia. His resume includes serving as the Global Head of Communications Strategy and Insights for Nissan Motor Corporation, Global Head of Integration at Burson-Marsteller, and General Manager, Digital, for Edelman.
Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America says, "Kia is focused on becoming a leader in sustainable mobility and Mays’ experience and data-driven insights will shape our communications and marketing efforts as we further our current momentum and continue gaining U.S. market share."
