MLTC Holds Special Visitation Event

MEMPHIS – Nine men at the Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) in Memphis welcomed their daughters to the facility for a special Valentine's Day visitation earlier this week. The event, held annually at MLTC, aims to reunify families and strengthen bonds between fathers and children during incarceration.

Twelve young ladies visited with their fathers and were treated to flowers, dancing, tiaras, food, and games.

“Establishing a constructive atmosphere within the family strengthens the bond between parent and child, leading to many positive results,” said MLTC Superintendent Taurean James.

The father-daughter visit is one of many Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) events aimed at family reunification, proven to be a fundamental component of an offender’s transition back into society. In recent years, MLTC has hosted “Ties with Dad” to reconnect sons, grandsons, and nephews with the father figures in their lives.

“When the relationship between an incarcerated individual and their children is strengthened, it provides numerous advantages for both parties,” said MLTC Superintendent Taurean James.

MLTC is a transition center using evidence-based programming, skill development, and a transitioned approach to reduce recidivism and improve an offender’s chance of successful reentry.