Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,493 in the last 365 days.

MLTC Holds Special Visitation Event

MEMPHIS – Nine men at the Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) in Memphis welcomed their daughters to the facility for a special Valentine's Day visitation earlier this week.  The event, held annually at MLTC, aims to reunify families and strengthen bonds between fathers and children during incarceration.

Twelve young ladies visited with their fathers and were treated to flowers, dancing, tiaras, food, and games.

“Establishing a constructive atmosphere within the family strengthens the bond between parent and child, leading to many positive results,” said MLTC Superintendent Taurean James.

The father-daughter visit is one of many Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) events aimed at family reunification, proven to be a fundamental component of an offender’s transition back into society.  In recent years, MLTC has hosted “Ties with Dad” to reconnect sons, grandsons, and nephews with the father figures in their lives.

“When the relationship between an incarcerated individual and their children is strengthened, it provides numerous advantages for both parties,” said MLTC Superintendent Taurean James.

MLTC is a transition center using evidence-based programming, skill development, and a transitioned approach to reduce recidivism and improve an offender’s chance of successful reentry.

You just read:

MLTC Holds Special Visitation Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.