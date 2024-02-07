Probation Parole Officer Named Officer of the Year After Taking Heroic Action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Probation Parole Officer (PPO) Rob Call was chosen as the 2023 Officer of the Year by the Maury County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). PPO Call, who received the award during the FOP’s annual banquet on January 27, was recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty and protecting human life after observing a known offender in possession of a firearm.

On June 14, 2023, while off-duty with his family, PPO Call observed a parolee walking across the Walmart parking lot with a handgun in his waistband. Keeping the offender in his sight, PPO Call immediately contacted Columbia Police Department (CPD) for assistance. Upon CPD’s arrival, the offender fled from officers, tossing an AR-15 pistol that was later recovered. PPO Call assisted CPD officers in pursuing and apprehending the suspect, who was resisting arrest. In addition to the AR-15 pistol, it was discovered that, on his person, the offender also had a 9mm handgun, two AR magazines, a total of 101 rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

“We are very proud of the initiative Officer Call took this day. His attention to detail and willingness to act fulfills the TDOC mission to provide effective community supervision to enhance public safety,” said Probation Parole Manager Matthew Thomas. “A violent offender armed with multiple firearms and 101 rounds of ammunition has the potential of doing great harm, but because of Officer Call’s initiative and CPD’s quick action, we will never have to know what could have been.”

The offender was taken into custody by CPD and transported to the Maury County Jail. In addition to having his parole revoked, the man was charged with Evading Arrest, Simple Possession Schedule II (Methamphetamine), Simple Possession Schedule VI (Marijuana), Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Unlawful Carry or Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

PPO Call, a lifelong resident of Maury County, began his career as a probation parole officer with TDOC in 2013. He is known for his outgoing personality and often assists local law enforcement with identifying individuals due to his uncanny ability to never forget a face.