U.S. EMBASSY BISHKEK

171 Prospect Mira,

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic 720016

SUBJECT: ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1023Q0007

Dear Prospective Quoter:

Enclosed is a Request for Quotations (RFQ) for cleaning services at U.S. Embassy Bishkek leased residences, as provided in the schedule. If you would like to submit quotation, follow the instructions in Section 3 of the solicitation, complete the required portions of the attached document, and submit it to the address shown on the Standard Form 1449 that follows this letter.

The U.S. Government intends to award Blanket Purchase Agreement(s) (BPAs) to those firms that are technically acceptable, responsible, and clearly intend to sell services to the U.S. Government at market prices or below. Interested offerors need to know that the U.S. Government may award multiple BPAs. The U.S. Government will only award to the number of BPAs, the U.S. Government believes is sufficient to meet needs and regulatory competition requirements. The Government may award the BPA(s) based on the initial offers without discussions.

E-version of your quotation must be marked as “19KG1023Q0007 – Quote” and submitted to BishkekGSOBid@state.gov on or before April 4, 2023, 17:00 GMT+6. No quotations will be accepted after this time. If your file size should exceed the 50MB, the submission must be made in separate files and attached to separate emails (more than one email) with less than 50MB each.

For a quotation to be considered, you must also complete and submit the following:

SF-1449 (blocks 17 and 30a, b, c)

Additional information as required in Section 3

Compliance with evaluation factors outlined in Section 4

Section 5 – Representations and Certifications

Proof of SAM Registration

Note: Offerors must be registered in the SAM (System for Award Management) database at https://www.sam.gov prior to submittal of their offer/proposal as prescribed under FAR 4.1102. Failure to be registered at time of proposal submission may deem the offeror’s proposal to be considered non-responsible and no further consideration will be given. Therefore, offerors are highly encouraged to register immediately if they are interested in submitting a response to this requirement.

Direct any questions regarding this solicitation to BishkekGSOBid@state.gov .

Attachment 1: 19KG1023Q0007 – RFQ_BPA.

Attachment 2: SAM Registration Guidance.

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 17 February, 2023 | Topics: Contract Opportunities