Active O-8 Flag Officer Announcement

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen D. Barnett

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael W. Baze

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard R. Brophy, Jr.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Joseph F Cahill III

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeffrey J. Czerewko

Rear Adm. (lower half) Brian L. Davies

Rear Adm. (lower half) Michael P. Donnelly

Rear Adm. (lower half) Kenneth W. Epps

Rear Adm. (lower half) Rick Freedman

Rear Adm. (lower half) Daniel P. Martin

Rear Adm. (lower half) Casey J. Moton

Rear Adm. (lower half) Richard E. Seif, Jr.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Paul C. Spedero, Jr.

Rear Adm. (lower half) Stephen R. Tedford

Rear Adm. (lower half) Derek A. Trinque

Rear Adm. (lower half) Dennis Velez

Rear Adm. (lower half) Darryl L. Walker

Rear Adm. (lower half) Jeromy B. Williams

These nominations will ensure the Navy is equipped with capable senior leaders to employ, generate, and design the Fleet for combat operations, recognizing that the continued preeminence of U.S. naval power is inextricably linked to the ability to successfully change by advancing our culture.  To do so, officers with proven sustained superior performance in command leadership positions in difficult and challenging assignments, including those in the diplomatic/foreign service arena were chosen.

The Board sought innovative and bold leaders who are ready to sustain the Get Real, Get Better movement by role-modeling GRGB leadership behaviors and problem solving.  These officers are their own toughest critic, think creatively, challenge assumptions, and take well-calculated risks to maximize effectiveness. The Board selected those officers with superior leadership skills that may be further developed in a variety of assignments across the Navy without regard to community, platform, or career paths to serve as the future leaders of the Navy. 

The convening order and precept for these boards may be found on the MyNavy HR website at the following link: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Boards/Flag/Precepts

