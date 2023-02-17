Medical Marketing Whiz announces the launch of a new podcast, Top Docs
The Top Docs podcast includes topics ranging from menopause and hormones to functional medicine, anti-aging, wellness, surgery, and more.
I’m honored to have been a guest on the TopDocs podcast. What a great way to educate patients on timely topics and introduce the latest advances in female pelvic health.”UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Marketing Whiz announces the launch of a new podcast, Top Docs, featuring hot topics in healthcare from doctors and healthcare providers from every area of medicine. The Top Docs podcast includes topics ranging from menopause and hormones to functional medicine, anti-aging, wellness, surgery, and more.
— Dr. Neeraj Kohli
The podcast is hosted by Maggie McKay and Bill Klaproth, who have decades of experience in on-air broadcasting and are passionate about health and wellness.
In today's fast-paced world of medicine, it can be hard to keep up with the latest developments and treatment options. With so many new drugs, devices, and treatments hitting the market, there is no better source for medical insight and advice than doctors themselves. The Top Docs Podcast was launched to provide consumers access to leading experts from across the country who share their knowledge in informative twenty-minute episodes.
The goal of the podcast is to provide listeners with powerful insights and practical advice that they can use in everyday life to help improve their health and well-being.
“I’m honored to have been a guest on the TopDocs podcast. What a great way to educate patients on timely topics and introduce the latest advances in female pelvic health. It has allowed me to share my expertise and experience and reach thousands of patients across the country,” said Dr. Neeraj Kohli, Top Docs guest speaker and medical director at Boston Urogyn and a nationally recognized thought leader on women’s pelvic health.
Other guest doctors have included well-respected leaders such as Dr. Red Alinsod, Dr. Mark Lowney (aka The Real Dr. Feelgood), Dr. Holly Miller, and Dr. Fenwa Millhouse, just to name a few.
The Top Docs Podcast can be heard on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, and Google.
Listeners can learn more at https://www.topdocsshow.com/, or if you would like to be considered as a guest on the show, you can apply here https://www.topdocsshow.com/apply
About Medical Marketing Whiz:
Medical Marketing Whiz, founded in 2016, has quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies for OBGYNs, Urogynecologists, Cosmetic Gynecologists, and Functional Medicine doctors.
The company serves as an outsourced chief marketing officer. It works as an extension of the client’s team, implementing a proven marketing system called the Dr. Marketing Domination program that includes social media marketing, email marketing, reputation management, local search engine optimization, patient lead funnels, press releases, podcasts, and patient education events.
Medical Marketing Whiz’s personalized approach to marketing helps practices grow in-office procedures and be known as the go-to expert in their local market.
For more information, visit https://www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com/
Lori Werner
Medical Marketing Whiz
+1 888-418-8065
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other