Renaissance Healthcare for Women Urges Early Breast Cancer Screening with Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall

MOUNTAIN VIEW , CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Renaissance Healthcare for Women and Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall are urging women to prioritize their health through proactive breast cancer screening and education. With breast cancer continuing to be one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers among women, early detection remains the key to improving survival and treatment outcomes.“Breast cancer caught in its earliest stages is far more treatable,” says Barbi Phelps-Sandall, MD, MEd, FACOG, founder of Renaissance Healthcare for Women. “Regular screenings empower women with knowledge, allowing for early intervention and the best possible results.”According to the American Cancer Society, women should begin discussing screening options with their healthcare provider as early as age 40, with annual mammograms strongly recommended. For those with a family history of breast cancer or genetic risk factors, earlier and more frequent screenings may be advised.Dr. Phelps-Sandall emphasizes that breast health extends beyond mammograms. Clinical breast exams, self-awareness of changes in breast tissue, and understanding personal risk factors all play a vital role. “We encourage women to take an active role in their health — to ask questions, to learn their family history, and to not delay care,” she adds.Renaissance Healthcare for Women offers a compassionate, personalized approach to women’s wellness, ensuring that each patient’s care plan reflects her individual needs, risk factors, and lifestyle. From preventive screenings to advanced diagnostics and ongoing support with exercise, mindfulness, diet, and weight loss counseling, the clinic remains dedicated to empowering women through every stage of life.This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Renaissance Healthcare for Women invites women to schedule their annual exam and learn more about comprehensive breast health strategies.About Renaissance Healthcare for WomenLocated in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, Renaissance Healthcare for Women is dedicated to providing integrative, patient-centered care. Led by Dr. Barbi Phelps-Sandall, the practice offers advanced gynecologic, obstetric, and aesthetic services designed to support women’s health, confidence, and vitality at every stage of life.

