Free and Clear Prepares to Bring Award-Winning PicoWay® Laser Technology to Huntington Beach
The PicoWay® system uses ultra-short picosecond pulses that deliver powerful energy bursts in trillionths of a second—creating a photoacoustic effect rather than heat. This innovative mechanism stimulates the body’s natural healing response to restore, smooth, and brighten the skin without damaging surrounding tissue.
Once Free and Clear opens its doors, clients will have access to PicoWay®’s full range of benefits, including:
- Tattoo removal, even for challenging blue and green pigments.
- Correction of benign pigmented lesions, such as freckles, sunspots, and age spots.
- Skin rejuvenation and scar improvement through fractional treatments like PicoWay® Resolve and Resolve Fusion, which enhance collagen production and improve overall texture.
“We’re thrilled to bring the PicoWay® laser to Huntington Beach,” said Dr. Reuben Lakshmanan, MD, Medical Director at Free and Clear. “This technology allows us to safely and effectively treat a wide range of skin concerns, helping patients achieve healthy, radiant results with minimal downtime.”
Unlike traditional IPL treatments that rely on heat and broad-spectrum wavelengths, PicoWay® utilizes three precise wavelengths to target specific skin concerns safely and effectively. This makes it a versatile choice for a wider range of skin tones and conditions, ensuring transformative results for every client.
Free and Clear is currently preparing for its grand opening, with services expected to launch soon.
For more information or to join the early interest list, individuals can visit https://freeandclearskin.com/ to stay updated on the official opening date.
About Free and Clear
Free and Clear is an upcoming premier aesthetics destination in Huntington Beach, California, specializing in advanced skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, and corrective laser treatments. Founded by Aaron Mazzrillo, Free and Clear combines state-of-the-art technology with expert medical oversight under Dr. Reuben Lakshmanan, MD, to deliver safe, effective, and confidence-boosting results for every client.
Aaron Mazzrillo
Free and Clear
+1 888-332-5657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.