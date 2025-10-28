Free and Clear Prepares to Bring Award-Winning PicoWay® Laser Technology to Huntington Beach

This technology allows us to safely and effectively treat a wide range of skin concerns, helping patients achieve healthy, radiant results with minimal downtime.” — Dr. Reuben Lakshmanan

HUNTINGTON BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free and Clear , the soon-to-open advanced aesthetics studio founded by Aaron Mazzrillo and led by Medical Director Dr. Reuben Lakshmanan, MD, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its services featuring the revolutionary PicoWay® Laser System from Candela —one of the most advanced technologies in aesthetic medicine today. Recognized as the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and featured on NBC’s Today Show, the PicoWaylaser is internationally acclaimed for its ability to rejuvenate skin and remove unwanted pigment with exceptional precision and minimal downtime.The PicoWaysystem uses ultra-short picosecond pulses that deliver powerful energy bursts in trillionths of a second—creating a photoacoustic effect rather than heat. This innovative mechanism stimulates the body’s natural healing response to restore, smooth, and brighten the skin without damaging surrounding tissue.Once Free and Clear opens its doors, clients will have access to PicoWay’s full range of benefits, including:- Tattoo removal, even for challenging blue and green pigments.- Correction of benign pigmented lesions, such as freckles, sunspots, and age spots.- Skin rejuvenation and scar improvement through fractional treatments like PicoWayResolve and Resolve Fusion, which enhance collagen production and improve overall texture.“We’re thrilled to bring the PicoWaylaser to Huntington Beach,” said Dr. Reuben Lakshmanan, MD, Medical Director at Free and Clear. “This technology allows us to safely and effectively treat a wide range of skin concerns, helping patients achieve healthy, radiant results with minimal downtime.”Unlike traditional IPL treatments that rely on heat and broad-spectrum wavelengths, PicoWayutilizes three precise wavelengths to target specific skin concerns safely and effectively. This makes it a versatile choice for a wider range of skin tones and conditions, ensuring transformative results for every client.Free and Clear is currently preparing for its grand opening, with services expected to launch soon.For more information or to join the early interest list, individuals can visit https://freeandclearskin.com/ to stay updated on the official opening date.About Free and ClearFree and Clear is an upcoming premier aesthetics destination in Huntington Beach, California, specializing in advanced skin rejuvenation, tattoo removal, and corrective laser treatments. Founded by Aaron Mazzrillo, Free and Clear combines state-of-the-art technology with expert medical oversight under Dr. Reuben Lakshmanan, MD, to deliver safe, effective, and confidence-boosting results for every client.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.