Gila Mining Secures Permits; Large Pending Clients Ready to Engage Pozzolan (Fly Ash Substitute) Materials for 1QTR23
GM has secured the necessary operational permits and have several large pending clients ready to engage their Pozzolan (Fly Ash Substitute) materials for 1QTR23NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GM, evaluates legacy mill and mine tailings for useable strategic elements and aggregate/cement additives with the ultimate goal of removing the tailings and creating future productive use of the land that the tailings reside upon. GM has conducted a drilling, sampling and analysis assessment program that has characterized the elements and their concentrations within the stockpiles. Additional testing has included magnetic and gravity separation creating iron, base metals, precious metals and REEs concentrates. The chemical analysis indicated the tailings has the correct chemistry for a Natural Pozzolan.
The drilling, sampling and analysis assessment program results show that the stockpiled tailings have a wide composition range for SiO2 +Al2O3+Fe2O3 with an average composition of 60.3%.
The tailings has been validated as a fly ash substitute for blended cements and concretes. Mineralogical, petrographic and chemical analyses of the samples show that the tailings material has an average composition of 60.3% for SiO2 +Al2O3+Fe2O3. As comparison, fly ash, according to ASTM C 618(8) Class C & F contains (SiO2+Al2O3+FeO) at a minimum of 50%. Given the ranges of available SiO2, Al2O3 & Fe2O3 as shown on the table the tailings can achieve Class N requirements.
Gila Mining identifies and evaluates legacy mill and mine tailing properties where the tailings can be removed and recycled for productive and beneficial use. Gila Mining currently controls zinc mill tailings that were created in the early part of the 20th Century. Nationally, there is a fly ash shortage due to the closing of coal fired power plants, therefore naturally occurring pozzolan such as our tailings can fulfill the demand for a fly ash substitute for blended cements and concretes. The Tailing’s stockpile is ideal for bulk shipping with I-10 nearby and a dedicated rail spur located adjacent to the tailings stockpile.
Our Mission is simple: Recycle tailings as a fly substitute, Improve the local economy, Return the land to a productive use, and Help to create a carbon-reduced future.
For more information: info@gilamining.com, https://gilamining.com/
Will Knecht
Mister Nash-T
email us here