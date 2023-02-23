AIDS/LIFECYCLE NAMED PEER-TO-PEER FUNDRAISING PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
AIDS/LifeCycle Honored by Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum
AIDS/LifeCycle is an incredible brand that inspires thousands of people to take on a big physical challenge while celebrating life as a rolling community of riders and roadies.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of raising a record $17.8 million in 2022 following two years of pandemic hiatus, AIDS/LifeCycle was named “Program of the Year” at the annual Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum conference today.
— David Hessekiel, president, Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum
The world’s largest single-event fundraiser for HIV and AIDS, this seven-day fully supported bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles benefits the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Since debuting as the California AIDS Ride in 1994 (it was reconfigured to AIDS/LifeCycle in 2002) the Ride has raised more than $304 million and involved more than 70,000 journeys down the California coast.
At $17.8 million, AIDS/LifeCycle was the 22nd largest peer-to-peer fundraising program in America and surpassed its previous fundraising high of $16.8 million set in 2019, according to the just released Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Top Thirty Study.
Peer-to-peer fundraising is the practice of having a nonprofit’s supporters take part in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or other real or virtual challenge and reach out to their network of friends, family and colleagues for donations. Collectively, peer-to-peer fundraising programs raise more than a billion dollars annually for thousands of nonprofits nationwide.
“More than just a ride, AIDS/LifeCycle is an incredible brand that inspires thousands of people to take on a big physical challenge while celebrating life as a rolling community of riders and “roadies,” said David Hessekiel, president of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.
Among the factors AIDS/LifeCycle leaders credited for the program’s record success were pent up demand among participants and donors for a live event after a two-year COVID pause and enthusiasm among many veteran riders to honor the “last hurrah” of Lorri L. Jean, the retiring longtime CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
“AIDS/LifeCycle is pure magic,” said Tracy Evans, director of AIDS/LifeCycle. “The Ride began at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic when the community came together to build funding for community-based healthcare, bring visibility to the crisis and help end stigma. That was the start of a nearly 30-year tradition rooted in love, care and support for each other and the communities we serve. Everyone who participates in AIDS/LifeCycle is a co-conspirator in creating the world we all want to live in – and for one week of the year, we do.”
The Program of the Year Award is sponsored by Eventage, a national event production agency serving businesses and nonprofits. ”AIDS/LifeCycle is one of the most successful and iconic events in the nation, and we’re thrilled to give Tracy Evans and her staff the recognition they so greatly deserve,” said Matt Glass, Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Eventage. “Having been on the event both behind the scenes and as a participant, I know just how powerful and life-changing the experience can be.”
ABOUT LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER
Since 1969 the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center’s nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. Learn more at lalgbtcenter.org
ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO AIDS FOUNDATION
San Francisco AIDS Foundation promotes health, wellness, and social justice for communities most impacted by HIV, through sexual health and substance use services, advocacy, and community partnerships. Ultimately, we strive for a day when: race is not a barrier to health and wellness; substance use is not stigmatized; HIV status does not determine quality of life; and HIV transmission is eliminated. Learn more at www.sfaf.org.
ABOUT EVENTAGE
Eventage is a boutique agency that does big things. We produce live events nationwide for the world’s most famous brands and the world’s most inspiring nonprofits. We pride ourselves on being able to accomplish just about anything -- and do it all in our uniquely smart, friendly, funny and dependable way. We really are good people producing great events. Learn more at www.Eventage.net
ABOUT THE PEER-TO-PEER PROFESSIONAL FORUM
The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum provides resources via its annual conference, webinars, research and newsletter. Learn more at www.peertopeerforum.com
