Revenue Grew 18.8% Among Top Thirty US Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Programs in 2022
Collective revenue once again tops $1 billion
Most of the substantial increases in peer-to-peer fundraising revenue in 2022 were linked to the return of many more in-person events than in 2021.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boosted by a major return to in-person events, nonprofits producing America’s top thirty peer-to-peer fundraising programs collectively increased fundraising revenue 18.8% in 2022, according to a study released today by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.
The $1.05 billion dollar revenue figure marked the first time topped $1 billion since the program's attracted $1.37 billion in 2019. (The pandemic closure of in-persons events resulted in a 33.5% revenue drop in 2020.)
Peer-to-peer fundraising is the practice of having a nonprofit organization’s supporters take part in an activity such as a walk, bike ride or other real or virtual challenge and reach out to their network of friends, family, neighbors and colleagues for donations.
“It’s a joy to deliver so much good news about the healthy – in some cases stratospheric – growth of America’s top peer-to-peer fundraising programs,” said P2PPF President David Hessekiel. “Peer-to-peer’s rebound is abundantly clear when you consider that 28 of the top thirty programs increased revenues, four registered triple-digit gains and 16 had double-digit increases.”
Nonprofit organizations can access valuable benchmarking insights by downloading the study from the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum website. The 17th annual edition of the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Top Thirty Survey is sponsored by Charity Dynamics, a technology product and services provider to nonprofits.
"As the long-time sponsor of the Top Thirty research, it’s terrific to see this positive trend for the nonprofit sector,” said Meghan Dankovich, general manager and CEO of Charity Dynamics. "With an impressive 93% of programs showing revenue gains, clearly organizations effectively leveraged technology and digital innovation to create engaging and effective fundraising experiences for new and existing audiences."
Among the findings sure to be of greatest interest to industry followers:
The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk remained America’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising program at $103 million thanks to 5.5% growth.
The 30th program on the list, Extra Life, a streaming video gaming program from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, raised $14.3 million, a 4.9% drop, but a 23.2% increase over the revenue needed to make the top thirty in 2021.
The American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge (tied for #3 with the Pan-Mass Challenge) showed the largest dollar increase of any program by growing by just over $27 million to $77.0 million.
AIDS/LifeCycle (#22) experienced the largest percentage increase, 547%, by bringing in a record $17.8 million after two years of virtual programming.
Two programs made the list for the first time: ALSAC/St. Jude Social Fundraising (#16) and Team World Vision (#26). Three programs returned to the Top Thirty after dropping off for reasons related to the pandemic: AIDS/LifeCycle (#22), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s PurpleStride Walk (#25) and Susan G. Komen 3-Day (#27)
Five previously top thirty programs dropped off this year’s list: Penn State IFC’s THON, American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink, American Cancer Society’s Virtual Challenges, Children’s Cancer Research Foundation’s Great Cycle Challenge and ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s PLAY LIVE.
“Most of the substantial increases in peer-to-peer fundraising revenue in 2022 were linked to the return of many more in-person events than in 2021,” said Marcie Maxwell, managing director of the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum. “They are also a sign of the hard and smart work many nonprofit organizations applied to maintaining relationships with their fundraisers over the past several years.”
Click here to download a free top thirty summary and to learn how to obtain the complete study data set including information from 83 participating programs.
About the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum: The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum provides managers of peer-to-peer fundraising programs with practical information, valuable connections and recognition for outstanding achievement via www.peertopeerforum.com, conferences, and distance-learning programs.
About Charity Dynamics: Charity Dynamics is a strategy, fundraising and online marketing firm for nonprofit organizations. Charity Dynamics delivers what charities need to fulfill their missions: more awareness, supporters, engagement and donations. Our solutions include strategic consulting, creative services, fundraising solutions, and innovative technology. At Charity Dynamics, our mission is to fulfill yours. For more information, please visit www.charitydynamics.com
