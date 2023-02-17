E-learning Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $465.47 Billion by 2028 at a 9.2% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-learning Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Delivery Mode, Learning Mode, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-learning market is expected to grow from US$ 274.10 billion in 2022 to US$ 465.47 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.

In April 2022, a survey conducted by Class Technologies (Times Higher Education), which integrates the Class software for teachers on the Zoom Meetings platform, revealed that 67% of higher education students preferred a hybrid learning environment in their institutions.

Moreover, with digital platforms such as Zoom, schools use data-driven insights to improve class delivery and provide more immersive and engaging experiences to learners. An AI-based e-learning platform maintains an ability to create solutions to human-related problems; as a result, education technology platforms are leveraging AI technology to improve the personalization of the learning and teaching experience for learners across their education lifecycle.

Furthermore, AI-integrated e-learning platforms allow the creation of a custom-tailored learning path, personalization of online courses, provision of relevant materials to appropriate learners, analysis of content for improving the learners' engagement, and automation of the learning process and grading, which improve their efficiency. As a result, the transformation and enrichment of the education experience via the integration of AI technology with e-learning platforms are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the e-learning market growth in the coming years.

The demand for video-based learning increased tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Video-based learning enhances learners' engagement and helps them understand a concept through a video lesson accessible on electronic media. Video-based learning makes learning more interactive and attractive. There is also a growing trend of microlearning videos (~30-60 seconds) that include short videos addressing target-specific concepts.

Remote learners increasingly prefer to access information provided on e-learning platforms. There is a growing demand for more flexible and on-the-go (mobile learning) courses. As remote learning tools have been recognized as a useful supplement for Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT), video-based learning is becoming a major trend. Moreover, unlike text or infographics - this learning model helps grab viewer's attention and increase learner engagement, contributing to the e-learning market growth.

Based on learning mode, the e-learning market is bifurcated into self-paced and instructor-led. The self-paced segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period. Growing preference for continuous learning and scaling-up of new employee career opportunities are among the factors driving corporations to use self-paced e-learning technology.

Furthermore, with self-paced learning, participants can take the time they need and set their schedule rather than working within a structure set by an instructor. Self-paced learning is a reliable option to rectify scheduling issues and allow for learning at indiviual's pace. A growing number of industry players are offering self-paced learning solutions. For example, Soco Sales Training Pte Ltd provides an extensive catalog of live, personalized webinar topics, and a content-ready e-learning platform for self-paced learning.

The e-learning market is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, learning mode, end user, and geography. Based on delivery mode, the e-learning market is segmented into online, LMS, mobile, and others. Based on learning mode, the market is bifurcated into self-paced and instructor-led. Based on end user, the market is divided into academic and corporate. The academic segment is further bifurcated into K-12 and higher institutions.

Report Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $274100 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $465470 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2%
Regions Covered Global



