ColoringBook.com debuts new Web Design featuring Private Branding, Print on Demand, Perfect Binding and more

US based Publisher Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. debuts new ColoringBook.com features include private branding, perfect binding and print on demand

Print on demand, perfect binding, hard back and laminating, in small to medium press runs this will help most authors, we distribute globally to all available channels.” — N. Wayne Bell

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ColoringBook.com debuts new web design with additional publishing services. New features include perfect binding, hardback books, print on demand, editing, writing, artwork, full development and most services of the publishing industry. Founded in 1988, the company was manufacturing and selling coloring books before the internet was founded. The company's original line of products are the Really Big Coloring Books® and they were sold as a fundraising item for national 501c-3's such as Lions Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, Masons, scouting clubs, churches, schools and many other groups and organizations. With the founding of the world wide web, the company has now expanded globally, prints in over 20 languages, has shipped products to more than 90 countries and owns more coloring book related domain names than probably any organization in the world."After the internet was invented I sold two books online on a self-made web page, I knew live had just changed forever," said Bell. Founder - CEO and Publisher N. Wayne Bell began selling books while in college in 1980. He trademarked the company namesake early on as it became very popular and it's now an incontestable trademark. Bell has created and sold millions upon millions of books, with a library of thousands of titles. The company has diversified their product line to retail, wholesale, promotional, custom including other paper related products. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing quality adult and children’s teaching and learning tools, coloring book products for nearly three decades and publishes music. Known for their market leading position, the RBCB family of products are classic, colorful, unique and musical. The company owns more than 1600 coloring book and music related domain names in different countries. A trend-setting leader in children's publishing and the coloring book industry. The company holds membership in professional and trade organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), SAGE, ASI, and PPAI among others."

