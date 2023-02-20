ColoringBook.com debuts new Web Design featuring Private Branding, Print on Demand, Perfect Binding and more

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com 314-695-5757

ColoringBook.com | Really Big Coloring Books® 314-695-5757

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com 314-695-5757

ColoringBook.com | Really Big Coloring Books® 314-695-5757

Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com 314-695-5757

ColoringBook.com | Really Big Coloring Books® 314-695-5757

US based Publisher Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. debuts new ColoringBook.com features include private branding, perfect binding and print on demand

Print on demand, perfect binding, hard back and laminating, in small to medium press runs this will help most authors, we distribute globally to all available channels.”
— N. Wayne Bell
ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ColoringBook.com debuts new web design with additional publishing services. New features include perfect binding, hardback books, print on demand, editing, writing, artwork, full development and most services of the publishing industry. Founded in 1988, the company was manufacturing and selling coloring books before the internet was founded. The company's original line of products are the Really Big Coloring Books® and they were sold as a fundraising item for national 501c-3's such as Lions Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs, Masons, scouting clubs, churches, schools and many other groups and organizations. With the founding of the world wide web, the company has now expanded globally, prints in over 20 languages, has shipped products to more than 90 countries and owns more coloring book related domain names than probably any organization in the world.

"After the internet was invented I sold two books online on a self-made web page, I knew live had just changed forever," said Bell. Founder - CEO and Publisher N. Wayne Bell began selling books while in college in 1980. He trademarked the company namesake early on as it became very popular and it's now an incontestable trademark. Bell has created and sold millions upon millions of books, with a library of thousands of titles. The company has diversified their product line to retail, wholesale, promotional, custom including other paper related products.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing quality adult and children’s teaching and learning tools, coloring book products for nearly three decades and publishes music. Known for their market leading position, the RBCB family of products are classic, colorful, unique and musical. The company owns more than 1600 coloring book and music related domain names in different countries. A trend-setting leader in children's publishing and the coloring book industry. The company holds membership in professional and trade organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), SAGE, ASI, and PPAI among others."

Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

ColoringBook.com debuts new Web Design featuring Private Branding, Print on Demand, Perfect Binding and more

You just read:

ColoringBook.com debuts new Web Design featuring Private Branding, Print on Demand, Perfect Binding and more

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wayne Bell
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
+1 314-695-5757
Company/Organization
Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.
9261 Dielman Industrial Drive
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132-2202
United States
+1 314-695-5757
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

More From This Author
ColoringBook.com debuts new Web Design featuring Private Branding, Print on Demand, Perfect Binding and more
Really Big Coloring Books® ColoringBook.com becomes verified Manufacturing brand at Google
Woke Coloring Books are hilarious but "Woke is Broke" says US Publisher ColoringBook.com
View All Stories From This Author