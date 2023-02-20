Quantum Technology 2022 Investment Update - Key Trends and Players

The Quantum Insider today releases its Quantum Technology Investment Update, which provides a comprehensive overview of the quantum market investment in 2022

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Quantum Insider (TQI), the leading provider of market intelligence on the quantum technology industry, today releases its Quantum Technology Investment Update, which provides a comprehensive overview of the quantum market investment in 2022, including key trends, players and investors.

The report also includes expert commentary from leaders in the quantum field including Mark Danchak (Aspirant Ventures, early investor in several quantum companies); Niels Nielsen (2xN, entrepreneur and pioneer investor in quantum computing) and Jack Hidary (CEO of Sandbox AQ, technology researcher and entrepreneur).

Quantum Technology Funding trends

- Despite a slight decrease in fundraising compared to the previous year, with an estimated $2.2 billion invested in quantum in 2022, the private quantum company market has proven relatively more resilient to funding shortfalls in other tech sectors.

- The quantum technology industry still represents only a small fraction of total VC funding, and North America remains the most concentrated market for quantum start-ups, although diversification is increasing. Software emerged as the leading quantum subsegment, driven partly by the nine-figure financing of SandboxAQ.

- The most active European markets from a private capital perspective include the UK, France, Finland and Germany. In APAC, there has been a number of large investments in the region in 2022 as interest in quantum technology and the number of emerging players continue to grow.

- Over 70 funding rounds were announced for existing quantum start-ups, and more than 40 new quantum tech companies were founded in 2022.

- Quantum research notched significant advances in quantum research, and a quantum researcher was recognized by both a Breakthrough Prize and the Nobel Prize.

- In a recent TQI poll, 66% (n=230) reported they believed that private investment into quantum technology companies in 2023 will surpass 2022 with only a 21% concerned we will see a decline.

The data is derived from The Quantum Insider's proprietary market intelligence platform.

You can read more here: Quantum Technology Investment Update 2022