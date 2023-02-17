Submit Release
News Search

There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,473 in the last 365 days.

TBI Agents Investigating Burns Officer-Involved Shooting

UPDATE (10:00 a.m. CT, February 17, 2023): The man who died in this incident has been identified as 38-year-old Wesley Darwin Walls.

At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night in Burns, involving officers from the Dickson Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 700 block of Monarchos Bend, where two officers had responded to a report of suicidal man. During the interaction, the man pointed a gun at officers, after which at least one of the officers fired her weapon, striking the man, who died at a Dickson hospital. Neither officer was hurt in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

TBI Agents Investigating Burns Officer-Involved Shooting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.