Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Files Suit to Defend Second Amendment

Feb 17, 2023, 09:48 AM by AG Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to defend the Constitution, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that he filed suit with a coalition of 25 attorneys general against the Biden Administration’s U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for their unconstitutional, recently implemented rule attempting to outlaw pistol braces.