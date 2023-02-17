Spring Turkey Drawing Held, Licenses Remain

The 2023 spring wild turkey lottery has been held and 760 licenses remain in nine units. Remaining licenses are issued on a first-come, first-served basis beginning 8 a.m. Central time on Feb. 23.

Hunters are allowed two licenses for the spring season.

Licenses remain in unit 06, Bowman County; unit 13, Dunn County; unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County; unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties; unit 30, portions of Morton County; unit 31, Mountrail County; unit 44, Slope County; unit 45, Stark County; and unit 51, Burke County and portions of Renville, Bottineau and Ward counties.

Applications must be submitted online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.