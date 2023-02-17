FAA Proposes $175,000 Fine Against SpaceX for Not Submitting Required Pre-Launch Data

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) for failure to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data directly to the FAA prior to the August 19, 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission. SpaceX was required to submit the data to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch.