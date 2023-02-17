Golfers Are Racing To Max Beach Resort in Daytona Beach
The new oceanfront resort offers one-, two- and three-bedroom condos featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views of the “World’s Most Famous Beach.”DAYTONA BEACH, FLA., US, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the attention of the auto racing world turns to the DAYTONA 500, fans and race teams alike will have to outrace golfers to Max Beach Resort, one of Florida’s premier new accommodations properties.
The new oceanfront resort offers one-, two- and three-bedroom condos featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and stunning views of the “World’s Most Famous Beach.” The luxury units offer more than 1,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for golf groups that relish the communal aspects of a buddy trip.
Max Beach Resort’s residence-style accommodations include a fullly equipped kitchen, washer and dryer, private baths, pull-out sofas and purposeful outdoor living space. Other resort amenities include a full-service outdoor restaurant and bar, rooftop terrace to enjoy sunrise and sunset, and sky-level lifestyle lounge area, complete with pool table, table shuffleboard and other games of skill. All guests also have access to an oceanfront pool and hot tub and a fitness center that is the envy of every gym owner in America. The treadmill is easier to run on with a 12th-story view of the Atlantic Ocean.
Given its proximity to Daytona Beach’s 20 golf courses, outstanding restaurants and abundant nightlife, Max Beach Resort is an ideal spot for golf groups. LPGA International, home to the acclaimed Jones and Hills layouts, is the area’s most prominent facility, but it’s hardly the only one golfers are flocking to.
Daytona Beach is home to three courses that are members of the Florida Historic Golf Trail - New Smyrna Golf Club and the South Course at Daytona Beach Golf Club, both of which were designed by the legendary Donald Ross, and Riviera Country Club, home to America’s longest running mini tour event.
Throw in Victoria Hills Golf Club, a Ron Garl design that has been ranked among the Sunshine State’s top 15 public layouts, and Halifax Plantation, a classic Bill Amick course, and it quickly becomes apparent why Daytona Beach is a go-to destination for group leaders that want to maximize the fun of a golf trip on and off the course.
For more information, visit DaytonaBeach.golf and MaxDaytona.com.
Chris King
Kingfish Communications
+1 8436851364
email us here