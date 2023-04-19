The Power of Training: Why Dog Owners Can't Afford to Ignore It

The Surprising Truth About Dog Training in the UK and What Every Owner Needs to Know

BRIGHTON, UK, April 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dog training is a crucial part of responsible pet ownership. Proper training helps to ensure that your dog is well-behaved, obedient, and able to socialize with other dogs and people. Despite the benefits of training, however, many pet owners in the UK are not taking advantage of professional training services. According to Pet Keen , on average, pet owners in the UK spend £594 on dog training services. While over 53% of surveyed pet owners have never been to a professional dog trainer or training class and opt for training dogs at home, over 32% went to dog training classes at some point. Only 14.4% of surveyed pet owners continue to attend dog training classes or use a professional trainer.One of the main reasons why dog training is essential is that it helps to prevent behaviour problems. Dogs that are not trained properly are more likely to become aggressive or disobedient, which can cause issues for both the owner and the dog. Training also helps to build a strong bond between the owner and the dog, which can be beneficial for both parties.It is important to note that training is not just about teaching the dog basic obedience commands such as "sit" or "stay." It is also about socialisation, ensuring that the dog is comfortable around other dogs and people, and teaching them how to behave in different situations. Training also helps to prevent common issues such as jumping up on people, pulling on the leash, and excessive barking.Amy Cook from My Itchy Dog offers this advice to dog owners: "Dog training is an essential part of responsible pet ownership. It's important to start training as early as possible, ideally when the dog is a puppy. Find a professional trainer or training class that uses positive reinforcement techniques, and make sure that you are consistent with training at home. By doing so, you can help to ensure that your dog is well-behaved and happy."Dog training is a critical aspect of responsible pet ownership in the UK. It is essential to start training as early as possible and to seek out the help of a professional trainer or training class if needed. By doing so, dog owners can help to prevent behaviour problems, strengthen their bond with their furry friend, and ensure that their dog is a well-behaved and happy member of the family.