Furry Friends on the Rise: The Increasing Popularity of Dog Ownership in the UK

What You Need to Know Before Jumping on the Trend - Costs, Commitments and More

BRIGHTON, UK, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The past few years have seen a significant increase in the number of dogs owned in the UK. According to Statista , the population of dogs kept as pets in the United Kingdom was estimated at 13 million, which marks a significant increase from a decade earlier, when the dog population in the UK was around 7.6 million. This increase can be attributed to several factors, including more people getting dogs during the pandemic. However, before you jump on the dog ownership bandwagon, there are several important things you need to be aware of.One of the main reasons for the increase in dog ownership is the companionship they provide. Dogs are known for their loyalty and love, which is particularly important in times of social isolation. With more people spending time at home during the pandemic, they had more time to devote to a furry friend. In addition, people often want a dog to encourage them to exercise and get out of the house more.Before getting a dog, it is important to consider the long-term commitment involved. Dogs require daily exercise, attention, and care. This includes regular vet check-ups, grooming, and training. In addition, dogs can be expensive to care for, with food, toys, and medical expenses adding up over time. It is essential to budget for these expenses before bringing a dog into your home.Amy Cook from My Itchy Dog offers this advice to potential dog owners: "Before getting a dog, it's important to research the breed and ensure that it's a good fit for your lifestyle. Consider the time, space, and money needed to care for a dog, and make sure that you can provide everything they need. Owning a dog is a huge responsibility, and it's essential to be prepared for the commitment involved."It is also important to consider the impact a dog can have on your daily life. While they can provide companionship and love, they also require a lot of attention and care. For example, if you work long hours or travel frequently, owning a dog may not be the best choice for you. It is crucial to think about how a dog will fit into your lifestyle before making the decision to bring one into your home.While the rise in dog ownership in the UK is a positive trend, potential owners must consider the long-term commitment and expenses involved before bringing a dog into their home. By doing so, they can ensure that they provide their furry friend with the love, care, and attention they need to thrive.