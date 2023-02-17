The Real Cost of Owning a Dog in the UK: Why it Shouldn't be Underestimated
From Vet Bills to Unexpected Expenses - Here's What You Need to Know Before Getting a Furry FriendBRIGHTON, UK, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to bringing a furry friend into a household, the costs are often underestimated. While dogs are undoubtedly wonderful companions, the financial responsibility of owning one is often overlooked. According to a study by Paws and Presto, 69% of dog owners underestimated the cost of owning their pet.
One of the main reasons why the cost of owning a dog is underestimated is the initial expense. When purchasing a dog, there are many costs to consider, including adoption or purchase fees, veterinary fees, and supplies such as food, toys, and beds. However, the expenses do not stop there, as owning a dog is a long-term commitment that requires regular expenses such as food, grooming, and veterinary care. This can amount to a significant sum over time, which many people do not factor in when making the decision to get a dog.
Another factor that contributes to underestimating the cost of owning a dog is unexpected expenses. Dogs, like humans, can get sick or injured, and veterinary bills can add up quickly. In addition, some breeds require more specialised care and may have higher medical expenses. Pet insurance can help mitigate some of these costs, but it is important to factor this into the overall cost of owning a dog.
Before bringing a dog into a home, it is crucial to be aware of the financial responsibility that comes with it. In addition to the expenses mentioned above, there are also other costs to consider, such as licensing fees and potential boarding or pet-sitting fees if you need to go away. By being aware of the full extent of the costs involved, potential dog owners can make informed decisions about whether or not they can afford to own a dog.
Amy Cook from My Itchy Dog offers this advice to potential dog owners: "Before getting a dog, it's essential to do your research and budget for all the costs involved in owning a dog. This includes food, veterinary care, pet insurance, and unexpected expenses. Remember, owning a dog is a long-term commitment, and it's important to ensure that you can afford to give your dog the care they need throughout their life."
In the UK, the cost could be a minimum of £12,200 over their whole lifetime, according to a study by PDSA. This includes the initial purchase cost, food, toys, and regular vet check-ups.
It is clear that the cost of owning a dog is often underestimated, and potential owners should be aware of the financial commitment before bringing a dog into their home. By doing so, they can ensure that they can provide their furry friend with the care they need throughout their life.
Amy Cook
My Itchy Dog
hello@myitchydog.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter