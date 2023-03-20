Nutrition Takes Center Stage as People Worldwide Embrace Healthier Lifestyles
Survey Reveals the Growing Importance of Nutrition in Diets Around the World.BRIGHTON, UK, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As people continue to focus on living healthier lifestyles, the importance of nutrition has become increasingly apparent. More and more individuals are taking nutrition seriously and are making conscious efforts to improve their dietary choices. In fact, recent statistics indicate that a growing number of people are taking active steps towards a healthier lifestyle.
According to a study by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation, 52% of people report following a diet or eating pattern in the past year (up from 39% the previous year. The study also found that the majority of people were looking for healthier alternatives, including more plant-based options, reduced sugar and salt content, and more natural and organic foods. These trends are being observed across all age groups, from millennials to baby boomers.
This increased awareness of nutrition is reflected in the growing demand for nutrition information and advice. And more people are consulting nutrition labels when making food choices or using the internet to search for nutrition-related information. Moreover, an increasing number of people are seeking the help of nutritionists, dietitians, and other health professionals to develop personalised nutrition plans.
Scott Reid, the founder of Focus Performance, a leading nutrition and fitness consultancy, believes that this growing interest in nutrition is a positive trend. "I am thrilled to see more and more people taking an active interest in their health and wellness," says Reid. "By prioritizing their nutrition, individuals can improve their energy levels, mental focus, and overall well-being."
Reid also emphasizes the importance of developing sustainable and practical nutrition plans that can be easily incorporated into daily routines. "Healthy eating should not be about restriction or deprivation. It is about finding a balance that works for you and your lifestyle," he adds.
The increasing focus on nutrition is a positive development that is expected to continue in the coming years. With more people prioritizing their health and well-being, we can hope to see a healthier and happier society in the future.
Scott Reid
Focus Performance
3300940194 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram