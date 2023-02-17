More sellers set to leave Amazon
Amazon's service to its sellers may start driving them awayBRIGHTON, UK, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Amazon increases its demands from sellers in terms of requirements and continues to offer its sellers poor service levels, more and more of those sellers are looking at the option of moving away from the giant marketplace.
Focus Performance, a UK-based sports supplements company, has announced that they are in the process of coming off Amazon due to the company's increasing demands on sellers. Amazon has implemented more requirements over time, including food standard certificates, which has made it harder for sellers to conduct business on their platform. Additionally, when there are issues or rejections, the support is often inadequate.
For almost six months, Amazon demanded food standard certificates from Focus Performance, despite the UK equivalent being sent over. The certificate was continuously rejected until it was discovered that the certificate being asked for was more suitable for US sellers, and what had been sent was more than adequate. Despite this, Amazon did not reinstate the products on the site. The company then claimed that the labels did not meet requirements, even though Focus Performance had already changed their labels to meet Amazon's requirements in previous months.
Scott Reid from Focus Performance has expressed his disappointment in Amazon's support, stating that "Amazon's support has been unacceptable, and if they weren't the huge business they are, it wouldn't be tolerated. They continue to treat their sellers worse over time, but they're still happy to take their huge cut. We really believe in the quality of our products, and I genuinely believe that we'll be able to offer better service when we move away from Amazon's FBA service."
This situation has raised concerns among Amazon sellers, who feel that they are being treated unfairly by the company. According to a report by Marketplace Pulse, Amazon has over 6 million active sellers on its platform worldwide, with over 700k new sellers joining every year. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult for sellers to conduct business on the platform due to Amazon's ever-increasing demands and lack of support.
Many sellers have reported similar issues with Amazon, with some even going as far as to say that the company's requirements are impossible to meet. As a result, many are considering leaving the platform altogether, or at least reducing their reliance on Amazon's FBA service.
It is unclear what the future holds for Amazon and its sellers, but it is clear that something needs to be done to address these issues. Amazon needs to take a more supportive approach to its sellers, providing them with the necessary resources to meet its requirements and offering adequate support when issues arise. If not, more and more sellers may choose to leave the platform, which could ultimately have a significant impact on Amazon's business.
