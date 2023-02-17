Submit Release
Deep Ellum Art Co. Launches the Deep Ellum Art Company's Web Shop Featuring Various Art Pieces by Local DFW Artists

Deep Ellum Art Company

Texas' Deep Ellum Art Co now introduces the Deep Ellum Art Company's Web Shop to promote talented local artists while offering beautiful art to art lovers.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Ellum Art Co., a Dallas, Texas service offering a place for people to experience live music, local art, huge drink selections, delicious street food, and more, now introduces the Deep Ellum Art Company's Web Shop. It is an online platform where individuals and businesses can obtain art created by local DFW artists. Those looking for some of the best art for sale in Dallas can check out this service.

The Deep Ellum Art Company's Web Shop features Deep Ellum Art Co's art "merch or apparel,"; a "gallery art wall" showcasing some of the beautiful art pieces by Joey Rushing, William' Bubba' Flint, Amy Buyers, Chase Fleischman, and more; "donate art pieces" by local DFW artists; "virtual gallery" containing artwork of talented local artists, such as Anne Griffin, William "Bubba" Flint, Dan Colcer, Kyle Huffman, Karen Eliza Aguilar, and more; "print gallery"; and "Art Co To-Go" featuring local craft cocktails.

Deep Ellum Art Co. also has an Art Yard Gallery / Outdoor / Street Art, where street artists from all over the DFW Metroplex come together to make the company's brick-and-mortar surroundings more colorful, beautiful, and more human. Within its Art Yard Gallery, Deep Ellum Art Co displays pieces in the same outdoor environment where the artists create work they are already well-known for. As a result, it enables visitors to view it in its intended environment and take a part of Deep Ellum home with them!

The outdoor gallery features custom-made boards that are durable and weather-proof, retaining zero moisture and making them excellent for indoor and outdoor canvas. These boards are also convenient for artists to work on. The panels are lightweight and flexible and can be installed on a wall, the side of a building, or inside with modern sign standoff posts that enhance their display. Those looking for the best Dallas art gallery can check out Deep Ellum Art Co's venue.

"Deep Ellum Art Co. represents a full spectrum of artwork as our local artists bring to us. Our goal is to encourage all kinds of local art, be it music, culinary, sculpture, 2D, 3D, digital, and more," the company's rep stated.

"Our newly introduced Deep Ellum Art Company's Web Shop features all art pieces created by our local artists. Feel free to explore our website at deepellumart.co to learn about them," the rep added.

About Deep Ellum Art Co -
Deep Ellum Art Co. is a Dallas, Texas-based service that offers an atmosphere for live music, art exhibits, great drinks, and local brews to promote local artists and art from the neighborhood.

