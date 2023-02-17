Italian Pop Art Star Lorenzo Marini Amazes LA Art Show as Founder of New Art Movement

Art Type Founder Lorenzo Marini RAINTYPE, 2023, by Lorenzo Marini

Lorenzo Marini, a star of the ad agency world in Italy, launched a new art movement in Milan, now capturing the attention of LA Art Show with great acclaim.

In 2021, Marini received the AVI award for the most visited exhibition in Italy of contemporary art, (over 50,000), for "Di Segni e Di Sogni," at the Santa Maria della Scala museum in Siena, Italy.” — Wikipedia