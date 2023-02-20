Netradar releases AI-powered network troubleshooting solution
Understanding customer experience better than the competition is critical for telecom operators long-term success.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netradar today announced the release of AI-powered network troubleshooting solution.
— Tomi Paatsila, CEO of Netradar
The telecom market is very competitive and customer expectations continue to rise with 5G marketing and new types of apps.
Understanding customer experience better than the competition is critical for telecom operators long-term success. While important for marketing, high-level benchmarking data is not enough. This is where Netradar AI-powered network troubleshooting solution can help.
Key features of the Netradar solution are:
* True customer experience - We do not perform old-fashioned speed tests but analyze the network performance end users really experience all day long.
* Huge amount of data - Data collection is based on end users’ own traffic, not periodic speed tests, yielding typically 1000x more data than any other vendor.
* Private data collection - Data is stored securely in a private cloud or in our customers' own data centers.
* Automation - New automation features help to highlight network issues clearly, shortening the time to resolution.
* Latency and capacity analysis - In-depth latency analysis coupled with user data traffic reveals network capacity problems.
* Indoor Performance - Netradar delivers performance data mapped to indoor zones depending on where the usage takes place.
Netradar participates at GSMA Barcelona - Feb. 27 - March 2, 2023. Come to visit our stand at Hall 5 - 5J 74 to get a full demonstration of the Netradar solution.
About Netradar
Netradar is a Finnish-based technology company. Our solution helps mobile operators, regulators, and critical communications service providers to identify poor mobile network experiences. With real, daily customer data, we steer operators to focus their investments where it matters the most for their customers.
Tomi Paatsila
Netradar
+358 44 5514400
tomi.paatsila@netradar.com
