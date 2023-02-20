Creanord and Netradar announce strategic partnership for 5G end-to-end performance monitoring
Creanord and Netradar announced a strategic partnership today that aims at building an end-to-end solution for measuring and managing network performance.
Our joint solution improves troubleshooting end-to-end issues.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creanord and Netradar announced a strategic partnership today that aims at building an end-to-end solution for measuring and managing network performance.
— Tomi Paatsila, CEO of Netradar
Low latency and stable jitter are critically important for many web apps, XR/VR, gaming, metaverse, cars, VoIP, and videoconferencing. Often, latency is much more important than a very high bit rate. Latency is as good as the weakest link and node in the telecom operator network.
Together, Creanord and Netradar provide telecom operators a full end-to-end picture of their network performance. Netradar measures latency from the mobile device to the network or cloud and Creanord measures the performance of the transport and core networks. Operators can perform a segmented analysis of network performance to determine whether the issues are in the radio access network, backhaul transport or core for fast root-cause detection and resolving.
“Our joint solution improves troubleshooting end-to-end issues. Netradar helps telecom operators to identify radio coverage areas with poor user experience and to verify radio interface performance. Creanord in turn steps in to troubleshoot backhaul and core network when an issue is first isolated to those domains,” said Tomi Paatsila, CEO of Netradar.
“Creanord solution continuously tracks network performance in backhaul and core and identifies sites and hops with degraded performance. Our co-operation with Netradar extends this performance visibility to cover also the radio part, and thus provides a full end-to-end view for Mobile Network Operators to detect and fix performance degradations before they are visible to end users,” states Jorma Hämäläinen, CEO of Creanord.
Creanord and Netradar participate in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 27 - March 2, 2023.
Visit our stands: Creanord Hall 7 stand 7G41 and Netradar Hall 5 stand 5J 74.
About Netradar: Netradar is a Finnish-based technology company. Our solution helps mobile operators, regulators and critical communication service providers to identify poor mobile network experiences. With real, daily customer data, we steer operators to focus their investments where it matters the most for their customers.
About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.
Tomi Paatsila
Netradar
+358 44 5514400
tomi.paatsila@netradar.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Netradar Solution