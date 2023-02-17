For UNITEE: Rise, Shine & Thrive
United, Never Failing, Inclusive, Totally Embracing Everyone
Fear has no hold on me. I know God has plans for me.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising, shining and thriving in UNITEE. These words will be heard a lot during the event. Get on board and catch the train to 135 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303 on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5pm.
— TeeCee
The first stop will be Atlanta with special friends Author Partice Smith, Allie Gibbs, April Holt-Smith(Host), and keynote speaker Mindy Lowery. The keynote speaker is a model and motivational speaker. She will take those in attendance on an impactful journey that is sure to uplift them through her powerful words.
Women will be encouraged to rise, shine and thrive spiritually, personally, physically and professionally. Women will also be recognized for their work within the community. The night will begin hearing from recording artist Penda Ray. There will be breakout sessions, speakers, music, reception, Shop Til You Drop Corner, networking, book signing, fellowshipping, and much more. One on One Interviews and red carpet with media outlets will surely make for a phenomenal experience.
Amyna Price will be capturing memorable and empowering moments behind the lens. The night will end with an award ceremony recognizing and honoring women/teens making a difference in their communities. Women's minds, bodies, and souls will be nourished with encouraging words elevating them to their highest potential, as well as promoting unity.
TeeCee is a radio & talk show personality. TeeCee is doing things on a different level and changing the game. She’s the face of For UNITEE (United, Never Failing, Inclusive, Totally Embracing Everyone), For UNITEE with TeeCee Talk Show, and Morning Love with TeeCee (MLWTC). TeeCee’s mission is to showcase the everyday person, ministers, entertainers, leaders, speakers, and more in a positive light. TeeCee is walking into her calling of ministering to women in a non-traditional way outside the church, while encouraging, supporting and serving the church. Media & sponsorship opportunities are available.
For UNITEE w/TeeCee
United | Never Failing | Inclusive | Totally Embraces Everyone
Spotlighting the Colors of Faith
