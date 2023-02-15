Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,475 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk chairs Eurasian Economic Commission Council meeting

RUSSIA, February 15 - The meeting participants reviewed the future development of the legal framework and efforts to make the EAEU economy more resilient.

The meeting participants reviewed the future development of the legal framework and efforts to make the EAEU economy more resilient.   

They approved the commission’s report on the implementation of plans to liberalise certain service sectors within the EAEU framework. The document contains information on monitoring the process of converting certain service sectors into the common market format. The report will be submitted to the heads of EAEU member states at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.   

The participants reviewed and approved a draft protocol on amending the Protocol on Electronic Data Exchanges between Tax Agencies of EAEU Member States on Indirect Tax Payments of 11 December 2009, which has been prepared for signing. The proposed amendments will facilitate more efficient online interaction between the parties’ tax agencies on processing indirect taxes.   

The participants coordinated measures to expand cooperation between EAEU member states in drafting and implementing electric vehicle manufacturing projects. These measures will make it possible to facilitate production of vital units, components and materials for import substitution purposes and for ensuring the economic and technological security of the member states.   

Council members approved three new addenda to the Regulations for Studying the Bioequivalence of Medications in the EAEU. These addenda make it possible to avoid duplicating bioequivalence research, as regards reproduced and hybrid medications for local use, which will reduce expenses and the cost of developing these medications.   

The meeting participants held an in-depth discussion on harmonising approaches towards the professional training of drivers within the EAEU framework and on the issue of mutually recognising bank guarantees in state/municipal procurement contracts. The sides will continue working on these issues, with due consideration for the agreements reached.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk chairs Eurasian Economic Commission Council meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.