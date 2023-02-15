Alexei Overchuk chairs Eurasian Economic Commission Council meeting

RUSSIA, February 15 - The meeting participants reviewed the future development of the legal framework and efforts to make the EAEU economy more resilient.

The meeting participants reviewed the future development of the legal framework and efforts to make the EAEU economy more resilient.

They approved the commission’s report on the implementation of plans to liberalise certain service sectors within the EAEU framework. The document contains information on monitoring the process of converting certain service sectors into the common market format. The report will be submitted to the heads of EAEU member states at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

The participants reviewed and approved a draft protocol on amending the Protocol on Electronic Data Exchanges between Tax Agencies of EAEU Member States on Indirect Tax Payments of 11 December 2009, which has been prepared for signing. The proposed amendments will facilitate more efficient online interaction between the parties’ tax agencies on processing indirect taxes.

The participants coordinated measures to expand cooperation between EAEU member states in drafting and implementing electric vehicle manufacturing projects. These measures will make it possible to facilitate production of vital units, components and materials for import substitution purposes and for ensuring the economic and technological security of the member states.

Council members approved three new addenda to the Regulations for Studying the Bioequivalence of Medications in the EAEU. These addenda make it possible to avoid duplicating bioequivalence research, as regards reproduced and hybrid medications for local use, which will reduce expenses and the cost of developing these medications.

The meeting participants held an in-depth discussion on harmonising approaches towards the professional training of drivers within the EAEU framework and on the issue of mutually recognising bank guarantees in state/municipal procurement contracts. The sides will continue working on these issues, with due consideration for the agreements reached.

