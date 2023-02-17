The VET Marketing Agency Launches Marketing Videos for Animal Hospitals

VET Marketing Agency Educational Video Series

Launches educational marketing video series for animal hospitals.

We hope our short video format will help to fill the knowledge gap related to digital marketing for animal hospitals.” — DJ Vallauri

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VET Marketing Agency is proud to announce its latest initiative to help animal hospitals stay ahead of the competition: an educational marketing video series! With the veterinary industry becoming increasingly competitive, the VET Marketing Agency understands that veterinarians need access to resources and tools to help them reach new clients, maximize revenue streams, and thrive. To meet this need for accessible education and guidance on successful digital marketing strategies for animal hospitals, the VET Marketing has created a free collection of short videos designed to cover the most important issues related to online marketing for animal hospitals.

“Digital marketing continues to change on a daily basis, and it’s becoming increasingly complex and sophisticated, making it difficult for busy practice managers to stay current,” stated DJ Vallauri, Founder and CEO of the VET Marketing Agency. “We hope our short video format will help to fill the knowledge gap related to digital marketing for animal hospitals.”

Veterinary Industry Video Shorts

Videos range from 2-5 minutes and cover a wide range of industry-relevant topics, including:

Why veterinary website speed is a critical success search engine ranking factor.

Leveraging your practices Google Business page.

Why capturing first-party data is important for animal hospitals.

Why your practice needs to migrate from Google’s Universal Analytics into GA4.

Guerilla SEO marketing for animal hospitals.

The VET Marketing Agency Video Channel

Videos can be viewed on the VET Marketing Agency website, and practice managers are encouraged to subscribe to the agency’s YouTube Channel to be automatically notified of new videos.

About the VET Marketing Agency (VMA)

The VET Marketing Agency (VMA) is a premier provider of digital marketing and social media engagement services to the veterinary animal hospital industry. We offer veterinarians ways to grow their businesses through strategic consultation and a suite of a-la-carte digital marketing services.

VMA services include veterinary custom website design, veterinary search engine optimization, veterinary paid advertising programs, social media marketing, engagement services for animal hospitals, and 24/7 reputation management services for veterinarians.

We are a family-owned business located in New Jersey, and unlike our competitors, we exclusively support the veterinary industry. The VMA is a certified Google Partner and a member of the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA), and also a member of the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association (IVPA).

Contact us to find out more, visit VETMarketingAgency.com or call (800) 609-7657 ext. 700.