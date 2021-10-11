LODGING INTERACTIVE LAUNCHES HOTELINK TO CONNECT HOTEL INFORMATION AND OFFERS WITH ONE LINK ON SOCIAL MEDIA

One HoteLINK is all your need to connect your hotel's social media marketing with all your offers and hotel information.

PARSIPPANY, NJ, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lodging Interactive, award-winning digital marketing, and social media engagement agency exclusively serving the hospitality industry, today announced the launch of its HoteLINK service to connect social media audiences with hotel websites, offers, and destination content pages.

“Properties can now share their unique HoteLINK everywhere and instantaneously connect their followers with property marketing and destination information, all with just one link,” said DJ Vallauri, Founder and CEO of Lodging Interactive. “HoteLINK is especially useful in Facebook posts and Instagram account bio’s, which limit link sharing to only one link.”

“While other services provide generic link sharing solutions, we developed HoteLINK uniquely to meet the needs of the hospitality industry. We believe our solution is best suited for our industry and the traveling consumers it serves,” added Mr. Vallauri.

Lodging Interactive and CoMMingle:Engage customers can utilize the HoteLINK service at no additional cost while others are billed a nominal monthly fee for the service. For more information please visit https://LodgingInteractive.com or call 877-291-4411 ext 704.

