Kyrgyz Republic to Receive $6 Million for Women Entrepreneurs and Health Security

Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, February 15, 2022 – The Kyrgyz Republic will receive $6 million in U.S. government funding to support the health and well-being of the Kyrgyz Republic. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman announced these additional funds during her visit to the country.

Two million dollars will go toward strengthening entrepreneurship for women in the Kyrgyz Republic. Specifically, these funds will support activities that help women start and manage private child-care centers. Such direct support to women entrepreneurs will help families across the country and strengthen economic security of communities in the Kyrgyz Republic.

USAID Deputy Administrator Coleman’s announcement also includes $4 million, subject to the availability of funds, to bolster the Kyrgyz Republic’s capacity to reduce the risk and impact of emerging infectious disease threats and outbreaks. This funding will also strengthen the country’s health systems and the emergency response systems by working with the Government of Kyrgyz Republic, the multilateral organizations such as UN agencies, and other donors partnering in public health and climate change.

This support reaffirms the U.S. government’s long-standing partnership with the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and our mutual priorities to promote inclusive economic growth, advance education, and strengthen health security.

By U.S. Embassy Bishkek | 16 February, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases