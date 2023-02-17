OAHU HAWAII’S NEWEST PARTY EXPERIENCE ~ MIKE CAVAGGIONI PRESENTS ~ POP UP CLUB 808
This is an experience that you can have on the beach, in the safety of your own backyard, at a park, or in a space near your business. It’s affordable and lots of fun!!!”OAHU, HAWAII, USA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Cavaggioni is the Owner and Founder of POP UP CLUB 808 LLC. He is a Veteran and retired U.S. Navy Officer having served for 20 years. Mike is also a licensed REALTOR-ASSOCIATE®, Financial Coach, Real Estate Investor, and Podcast Host.
— Mike Cavaggioni
Mr. Cavaggioni has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He says, “I took my daughter to a birthday party and they had an inflatable bounce house with a water slide. Everyone was having a blast! The next day I was in a charity bowling tournament with fellow real estate investors. There was a DJ, great music, nice lighting, and everyone was partying and dancing. Something just clicked in my head, and I thought ‘how cool would it be if there was a mobile, inflatable party house for adults?’ I went home and began to research it and discovered that it didn’t exist in Hawaii. There were a few in Europe and New Zealand, but that was about it. I looked up bounce house manufacturers and ordered 5 inflatable tents as well as high-quality laser and LED lights, DJ equipment, and smoke machines.”
Mike’s first POP UP CLUB 808 party was an instant success! He received rave reviews. Mike Foster wrote: “Epic idea!! I rented a Pop Up Club tent from Mike for a company event and it was a BIG hit! After working in a high-stress environment, it was nice to have a place to cut loose and dance the night away without having to worry about cover fees, sticky bar floors, parking, or dealing with drunk tourists in Waikiki. Mike and his team were incredible. They showed up on time, they were done setting up in less than 45min. And they gave us the full rundown so we could operate it safely without them being there. Then they came back at the end to break down and they were done quickly and cleaned up everything without leaving a trace. 10-star service!!!! I highly recommend this idea to anyone looking for a corporate event or family gathering. You will need a big space as the tent is pretty large, but it should fit well in most big yards. Your family or team will love it”!!!
Mike says, “This is an experience that you can have on the beach, in the safety of your own backyard, at a park, or in a space near your business. It’s affordable, lot’s of fun and I want people to walk out laughing and smiling because they just enjoyed their entire night!”
Another satisfied customer, Caleb Koki wrote: “Pop Up Club 808 HOOKED IT UP!!! They really took our company party and brought it like 20 levels up. Set up was fast, the music was pumping, and the light show/fog machine was just the icing on the cake. The owner Mike was super cool and I CAN’T WAIT to book them again”!!!
Media Contact:
Mike Cavaggioni
Pop Up Club
+1 808-825-6394
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok