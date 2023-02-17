USA Today Bestselling Author Ditter Kellen Launches A Beauty Care Brand-Beauty By DK

Bonifay, Florida- Quality Products Author and Beauty Brand Owner Ditter Kellen Ditter Kellen

Affordable skin and hair care line, carefully formulated using authentic ingredients, Beauty By DK products deliver results.

'My self-therapy has always been writing or skin and hair care. I have always been interested, spending hours upon hours researching the best products and not being happy with the results.” — Ditter Kellen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ditter Kellen is an author and skincare enthusiast who recently launched a skin and hair care line. Beauty By DK is a home-based brand that methodically researches every ingredient before introducing it to any product. No harmful ingredients are used, nor are they endorsed as a treatment for any medical condition. A simple yet effective skin and hair care line, aimed at bringing affordable products to women everywhere.

Currently residing in Florida; a wife and mother, the critically acclaimed author has written and published fifty-one mystery & thriller novels. Most of her books are available on Amazon for Kindle users, and her website, where she sells other versions (for the Nook and Kobo Reader). Not to mention the paperback and hardback autographed versions. Ditter’s books will keep the reader hooked till the very last page and leave them hungry for more. Her uncanny imagination will shake the reader, while taking them outside their comfort zone. Not for the faint of heart, her writings are riveting, suspense-filled, and unpredictable. With the launch of a skin and hair care brand, the author has found a new way to connect with her fans. To read a preface of her books or to browse her beauty products, visit Ditter’s Website.

The journey of the USA Today Best-Selling Author, who became a self-taught skin and hair care expert began due to her love and passion for self-care. Curious, a great researcher and explorer, Ditter began to read about highly effective ingredients with little to no side effects. After countless hours of trying and testing, she developed a hair care serum that showed almost instant results. Ditter Kellen uses every product of the brand, herself.

The best-selling products include the homemade skin-lightening soap made from pure goat’s milk. This amazing smelling soap, helps to brighten, tighten, and moisturize skin. The natural formula is gentle on the skin, especially around the sensitive areas of the eyes, penetrating deep into the layers and cleaning it from within; it is recommended for use by all skin types, colors, and ages. Made from organic ingredients, this soap can be used multiple times a day and is cost-effective as it goes a long way. The organic retinol serum provides the needed collagen for aging skin to visibly smooth, plump, and moisturize. One happy and satisfied client reviewed: 'I have been using this product for several months. It is amazing and has made a huge difference in the resurfacing of my skin! Love love love.' For best results, pair it with Beauty By DK’s eye cream and Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid. Read more from Ditter Kellen about beauty care at Ditter's Blog.

Other skin and hair care products include hair serum, Vitamin C, eye cream, lip moisturizers, and much more! Ditter is always trying out new products and brings in something new for her customers now and then. Check out the complete range of products in Ditter’s Online Store.

From hand-picking the ingredients to packaging, Ditter Kellen supervises the whole process in her presence; as an unsatisfied consumer of extremely expensive skin and hair care brands, she completely understands the constraints of working-class women who have limited financial means to spend on themselves. Her product range starts from as low as $6.99. An all-in-one stop for those searching for organic skin and hair care products. Shop today to avail of amazing discounts at About Beauty By DK- Sale.

'My self-therapy has always been writing or skin and hair care. I have always been interested, spending hours upon hours researching the best products and not being happy with the results. I actively post about what I am working on, on my social media pages to keep my customers connected. Just like my books, they have extremely welcomed me into something poles apart from what I do. Get your hands on the product of your choice and leave me feedback.' —- Ditter Kellen.

For more details and information, head over to

https://ditterkellen.com/.

For further inquiries, please don't hesitate to contact her on

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/AuthorDitterKellen/

or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/authorditterkellen/ .

To place an order for Beauty By Dk products, please visit https://ditterkellen.com/beauty-by-dk.

About Beauty By DK

Beauty By DK is a skin and hair care brand by the USA Today Best-Selling author Ditter Kellen. Affordable and made from organic ingredients, the skin and hair care line include serums, moisturizers, and creams.

Contact Details

Website URL: http://www.ditterkellen.com

Contact Person: Ditter Kellen

Email: ditterkellen@outlook.com

Organization: Beauty By DK

Location: Bonifay, FL.

Country: United States of America