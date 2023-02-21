inHarmony Interactive Announces Launch of New Record Label, inHarmony Media
EINPresswire.com/ -- inHarmony Interactive, a technology and wellness company, announces its continued investment into therapeutic music with a new record label: inHarmony Media. inHarmony uses a patented system of vibro-tactile stimulation and vibro-acoustic technologies to induce a deep meditative state through the inHarmony Sound Lounge, inHarmony Practitioner, and inHarmony Meditation Cushion. inHarmony is pushing forward in pioneering and establishing the tech-assisted meditation industry.
Composer Anthony Weiss joins the inHarmony team as Director of Content Creation and has created over 200 original tracks, which are available in the “inHarmony: Music Meditations” app on iOS and Android. The original music features a distinctive blend of progressive, edgy guitar riffs and arpeggiations. Sound therapy promotes physical and psychological healing by putting your body into a parasympathetic state, where our bodies can naturally repair and heal.
“Expanding the inHarmony brand into a music label is an important step in supporting our mission of improving the human condition and sharing the benefits of vibroacoustic and vibration therapy with the world.” said Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive. “Sound therapy is having a major moment right now—but it’s actually been used by cultures like the Aboriginal peoples in Australia and Tibetan monks for centuries to retune the body, mind, and spirit while encouraging relaxation, healing, and wellness.”
Music therapy is an evidence-based treatment that helps with a variety of disorders, including cardiac conditions, depression, autism, substance abuse, and Alzheimer's disease. It can help with memory, lower blood pressure, improve coping, reduce stress, improve self-esteem and more. (Cleveland Clinic, 2023).
The lowest inHarmony solfeggio frequency is 174 Hz. It’s focused on the body and physical health, rather than spiritual or mental health. Weiss is certified in VAT (Vibroacoustic Therapy) and has been immersed in the world of frequency. His focus at inHarmony is the creation and curation of music designed specifically for wellness. He is also responsible for the quality of all music going into the app, ensuring it is tuned correctly and creates the desired outcome with the user base.
“The vibratory experience is like magic, and it doesn’t need to be paired with the technology to deliver the desired effect." said Anthony Weiss, Director of Content Creation at inHarmony Media. “We’re helping individuals bring the body back into balance. The music is powerful by itself, but it is designed to work beautifully with the inHarmony technology to help alleviate anxiety and improve mood."
The inHarmony app currently has over 3,000 users who listen to over 7,000 tracks per month. Many people download the app as their entry into the inharmony community, even before purchasing the vibroacoustic products. Music Meditation tracks range 2 minutes to 2 hours. The inHarmony music is tuned specifically to work with solfeggio frequencies to create positive shifts and balance the seven chakras, including:
396 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Addresses feelings of guilt and fear
417 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Removes Negative Energy
528 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Reduces Cortisol & Stress
639 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Enables creation of harmonious interpersonal relationships
741 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Removes Toxins and detoxifies the cells and organs
852 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Awakens intuition
963 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Associated with awakening, intuition, and balancing the crown chakra
New musicians are currently being reviewed and signed by inHarmony Media to compose original music. inHarmony Media plans to release more tracks this year that expand on the themes of wealth, abundance, love, and more.
About inHarmony
inHarmony uses a patented system of tech-assisted sound and vibration therapies to quickly and comfortably put the user into a deep meditative state. The combination of Vibro-Tactile Stimulation and Vibro-Acoustic Technology delivers fast and effective whole body relaxation. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize America’s approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being through sound and vibration. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed existence. Download the app today.
Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com
