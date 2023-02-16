Warehouse Robotics Market Report 2023-2028: Top Companies Share, Size, Future Trends, Growth(CAGR) of 11.6%, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast

Warehouse robotics represents a computer-controlled solution used for transporting materials and streamlining as well as automating warehouse processes.

What is the Size of the Warehouse Robotics Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global warehouse robotics market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2023-2028.

Warehouse Robotics Market Uses:

It uses specialized machines and software for the pick-place, packing, packaging, and palletizing of products with enhanced accuracy. Warehouse robotics includes industrial robots, sortation, conveyors, autonomous mobile robots (AMR), etc. They utilize onboard sensors, computer systems, magnetic strips, infrared cameras, and integrated maps to identify obstacles, navigate workspaces, avoid collisions, deliver inventory around the warehouse, etc. These robots assist in minimizing redundant processes and are not prone to fatigue and frequent wear and tear. Consequently, these solutions find wide-ranging applications across several sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), automotive, pharmaceuticals, retail, etc.

Key Players Included in Global Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report:

ABB Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Fanuc Corp

Fetch Robotics Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Kuka AG

Locus Robotics

Omron Corporation

Siemens AG

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Yaskawa Electric Corp

Warehouse Robotics Market Development:

The expanding e-commerce sector is among the key factors stimulating the warehouse robotics market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of these solutions, as they offer enhanced convenience to consumers by reducing overall operational costs and human errors in product deliveries, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing usage of automated storage and retrieval systems that operate via cranes and shuttles on fixed tracks to facilitate speedy retrieval and placement of goods in aisles and vertical columns is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the growing integration of connected devices with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and cloud computing is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, these technologies offer improved object perception and positioning that enable efficient material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security, inspection, etc., which is also bolstering the global market. Additionally, the emerging trend of automation across various industries is anticipated to fuel the warehouse robotics market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Articulated

Gantry

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Mobile

Others

Breakup by Function:

Storage

Trans-shipments

Packaging

Others

Breakup by End User:

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Retail

Electronics and Electrical

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

