Web Analytics Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2023-2028
What is the Size of the Web Analytics Market ? :
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Web Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global web analytics market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during 2023-2028.
Web Analytics Market Uses:
Web analytics represents the collection, reporting, and analysis of data gathered from online websites and e-commerce platforms. It extracts and categorizes quantitative and qualitative data to interpret patterns and trends. Web analytics involves the use of software and on-site and off-site platforms to create objectives, call-to-action, site visitor goals, etc., and identify key performance indicators (KPIs) of the website. It is utilized by website publishers to measure the number of visitors, keywords searches, time spent on the site, the links clicked, etc. As such, web analytics finds extensive applications across numerous sectors, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), etc.
Competitive Landscape with Top Leaders:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Adobe Inc
- AT Internet, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy Incorporated
- SAS Institute Inc
- Splunk Inc
- Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)
- Teradata Corporation
- Webtrends Inc
Web Analytics Market Development and Future Growth:
The inflating digitization and the emerging trend of marketing automation are primarily augmenting the web analytics market. Furthermore, the growing number of online retail and social media platforms is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of web analytics, as it organizes large chunks of random and unorganized data and enables organizations to make informed decisions based on real-time user insights, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is increasing digital traffic, which is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for mobile-based web analytic solutions to collect and analyze data collected from the interaction of users with the website via smartphones and tablets is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the development of predictive analytics and search engine optimization (SEO) solutions for automated and detailed performance tracking is also stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the expanding information technology (IT) sector and the rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity are expected to fuel the web analytics market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Offering:
- Solution
- Search Engine Tracking and Ranking
- Heat Map Analytics
- Marketing Automation
- Behavior Based Targeting
- Others
- Service
- Professional Services
- Support and Maintenance
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
- Social Media Management
- Targeting and Behavioral Analysis
- Display Advertising Optimization
- Multichannel Campaign Analysis
- Online Marketing
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- Travel and Hospitality
- IT and Telecommunications
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
