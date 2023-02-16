Tennessee National Guard Names Soldiers in Fatal Helicopter Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, confirmed the identities of two Tennessee Army National Guard pilots killed Wednesday afternoon in a helicopter accident in Madison County, Alabama.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, who had 15 years of service, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, who had 13 years of service, were both killed when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville. The Soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base.



“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” said Ross. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”



At the time of the accident, The Tennessee National Guard aircraft was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when the aircraft rapidly descended and impacted the ground. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department responded to the crash site and initially reported the death of the two crew members. No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident.

Federal and state authorities are investigating the accident and the Tennessee National Guard will provide more information as details become available.