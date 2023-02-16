Islanders receive update on broadband connectivity

CANADA, February 16 - Government is sharing the first progress report from the Broadband Connectivity Strategy: 2021 – 2025.

The report provides an update on activities from October 2021 through December 2022, while outlining where progress has been made and where more work needs to be done.

Government had originally committed to ensuring high-speed Internet would be accessible to 95 per cent of civic addresses by June 2023. Government has surpassed this goal, reaching 96 per cent by the end of 2022. The overall goal is to reach 100 per cent of civic addresses by 2025.

“In the last 3 years, we have made great strides getting Islanders connected. We know high-speed internet is crucial for work, education, growing businesses and accessing public services, and we won’t stop until we achieve our ultimate goal.” - Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

The following is a list of programs and initiatives by Government to get Islanders connected:

In 2019, the PEI Broadband Fund was launched to offer 50 per cent subsidy to eligible projects for communities, businesses, and Internet service providers;

In 2020, agreements were signed with Bell and Xplore to enhance and expand high-speed service across the province;

In 2020, the business stream of the PEI Broadband Fund was expanded to support remote workers;

In 2020, a stream for residents was launched through the PEI Broadband Fund; and

In 2020, a stream for Internet service providers was piloted through the PEI Broadband Fund to offer higher subsidy rates.

Since 2019, approximately 29,000 underserved civic addresses now have access to high-speed coverage.

