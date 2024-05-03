Province invests to freeze public transit fares again

CANADA, May 3 - The provincial government is freezing public transit fares to ensure Islanders continue to have affordable transportation options and to attract more passengers.

The Province is investing $1 million to keep transit rates at June 2022 levels. One-way trips are $2 and all transit routes are free for children and students k-12. Monthly transit passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. These rates will remain in place until March 31, 2025.

“Affordable fares and higher ridership move us towards our goal of becoming a net zero province. Public transit is a great alternative to driving and helps take more cars off of our roads.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Weekday commuter Katie MacLeod travels from Summerside to Charlottetown. She moved home to PEI in 2023. She used public transit in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Alberta, and British Columbia, and is now using PEI’s transit system.

“This is, by far, the most affordable,” said MacLeod. “A monthly pass for $20 is less expensive than gas for one day of driving and you don’t have to worry about winter weather. I work in downtown Charlottetown and it’s very convenient. There are no transfers so it’s a direct ride. I don’t have to worry about paying for parking, or wear and tear and gas. It’s also environmentally friendly.”

“It’s wonderful knowing PEI’s public transit service offers Islanders like Katie a low-cost, reliable and stress-free travel option,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson. “Transit helps keep our economy running and connects people to the places they need to be. The summer transit service is especially important for supporting employees and local businesses during the busy tourist season.”

Seasonal public transit service to Cavendish from Charlottetown and Summerside will be running from June 17 to September 2, 2024 and seats can be booked starting today.

Since launching the Island-wide transit system in October 2021, rural transit has provided more than 210,000 one-way passenger trips, removing 220 personal use vehicles from Island roads each day.

For the complete rural transit schedule, or to reserve seats on any rural transit route, visit: TransitPEI

City transit routes and schedules for Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall are available at: T3 Transit

