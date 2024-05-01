Islanders encouraged to participate in Emergency Preparedness Week

CANADA, May 1 - Emergency Preparedness Week will take place across Canada beginning on May 5th through May 11th and the Prince Edward Island Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) has events scheduled to help Islanders be better prepared.

The theme for Emergency Preparedness Week 2024 is: Be Prepared. Know Your Risks. PEI EMO is offering a number of free presentations and educational opportunities throughout week at the following locations:

Sunday, May 5 - Allen Street Sobeys in Charlottetown, 11am-1pm: PEI Non-Government Organization Council emergency vehicle showcase

Wednesday, May 8 - Credit Union Place (511 Notre Dame St, Summerside PE), 2pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;

Wednesday, May 8 - Credit Union Place (511 Notre Dame St, Summerside PE), 7pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;

Thursday, May 9 - Charlottetown Fire Station 1 (89 Kent St, Charlottetown PE), 2pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;

Thursday, May 9 - at Charlottetown Fire Station 1 (89 Kent St, Charlottetown PE), 7pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;

Friday, May 10 - Cavendish Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Dr, Montague PE), 2pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;

Friday, May 10 - Cavendish Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Dr, Montague PE), 7pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;

PEI EMO is also reminding all Islanders that every year during Emergency Preparedness Week, a test alert on the Alert Ready system is conducted. This year, residents of PEI will receive a test alert on Wednesday May 8, 2024, at approximately 12:55pm.

I encourage all Islanders to use Emergency Preparedness Week as a reminder to update your household kits, and plan for what would and could happen during a real emergency,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson. “The activities we have planned, coupled with the test alert are all important tools that we can use to help be better prepared, especially as hurricane season approaches.”

Alert Ready is the Canadian emergency alerting system. It delivers critical information to television, radio, and compatible wireless devices to ensure that citizens are aware and can take the appropriate steps in the event of immediate risk or danger.

Islanders are encouraged to take the following steps when preparing for hurricanes or other emergencies by: