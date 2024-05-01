Islanders encouraged to participate in Emergency Preparedness Week
CANADA, May 1 - Emergency Preparedness Week will take place across Canada beginning on May 5th through May 11th and the Prince Edward Island Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) has events scheduled to help Islanders be better prepared.
The theme for Emergency Preparedness Week 2024 is: Be Prepared. Know Your Risks. PEI EMO is offering a number of free presentations and educational opportunities throughout week at the following locations:
- Sunday, May 5 - Allen Street Sobeys in Charlottetown, 11am-1pm: PEI Non-Government Organization Council emergency vehicle showcase
- Wednesday, May 8 - Credit Union Place (511 Notre Dame St, Summerside PE), 2pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;
- Wednesday, May 8 - Credit Union Place (511 Notre Dame St, Summerside PE), 7pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;
- Thursday, May 9 - Charlottetown Fire Station 1 (89 Kent St, Charlottetown PE), 2pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;
- Thursday, May 9 - at Charlottetown Fire Station 1 (89 Kent St, Charlottetown PE), 7pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;
- Friday, May 10 - Cavendish Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Dr, Montague PE), 2pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;
- Friday, May 10 - Cavendish Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Dr, Montague PE), 7pm: Emergency Preparedness and FireSmart Presentation;
PEI EMO is also reminding all Islanders that every year during Emergency Preparedness Week, a test alert on the Alert Ready system is conducted. This year, residents of PEI will receive a test alert on Wednesday May 8, 2024, at approximately 12:55pm.
I encourage all Islanders to use Emergency Preparedness Week as a reminder to update your household kits, and plan for what would and could happen during a real emergency,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Justice and Public Safety Bloyce Thompson. “The activities we have planned, coupled with the test alert are all important tools that we can use to help be better prepared, especially as hurricane season approaches.”
Alert Ready is the Canadian emergency alerting system. It delivers critical information to television, radio, and compatible wireless devices to ensure that citizens are aware and can take the appropriate steps in the event of immediate risk or danger.
Media contact:
Kip Ready
Senior Communications Officer
Department of Justice & Public Safety and Emergency Measures Organization
kjready@gov.pe.ca
Backgrounder:
Islanders are encouraged to take the following steps when preparing for hurricanes or other emergencies by:
- making a household emergency plan so that everyone knows what to do in case of emergency;
- updating your preparedness kits, including extra food, pet supplies, water, masks and hygiene products;
- bringing in or tying down furniture, play equipment, barbeques or anything that can become projectiles in the event of high winds;
- ensuring you have fuel for generators and vehicles, as well as propane for outdoor cooking devices such as barbeques;
- replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms;
- never operating a generator or barbeque anywhere inside a home, including a garage. Best practice is to keep a generator 20 feet from the home and pointing the exhaust away from the home;
- ensuring a generator is not operating in heavy rain unless the generator has a top cover protecting the electrical system; and
- keeping up with the latest information from reliable sources such as following PEI Government, local media, and law enforcement social media channels.