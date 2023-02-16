The ruling by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco followed the path of the Supreme Court and employer advocates in supporting arbitration, a common requirement in large companies’ employment agreements.
Feb 15, 2023
You just read:
Court strikes down California law that bans employers from requiring arbitration
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.