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CA Supreme Court To Review UCLA Voting Rights Project Case Against Bianco

The California Supreme Court this week announced it would review the legal case filed by the UCLA Voting Rights Project (VRP) on behalf of four Riverside County voters that Sheriff Chad Bianco illegally seized the ballots from last November’s statewide special election as part of his investigation into alleged election fraud, as first reported by The Riverside Record.

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CA Supreme Court To Review UCLA Voting Rights Project Case Against Bianco

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