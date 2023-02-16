Memo: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative James Rollins Eddy

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management

Lamar Fisher, Chairman, Broward County

Dean Trantalis, Mayor, City of Ft. Lauderdale

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Thursday, February 16, 2023

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Representative James Rollins Eddy

On January 20, 2023, former Representative James Rollins Eddy passed away at the age of 91. From 1963 to 1968, Representative Eddy represented Broward County and District 82 in the Florida House. During his time in the House, he served on several committees, including the powerful Rules Committee and the Appropriations Committee. He was also the Vice Chairman of the Pari-Mutuels Affairs Committee and the Government Organization Committee. Representative Eddy also served as the Minority Floor Leader from 1966 until 1968. Following his time in the Florida House, Eddy entered private practice and continued to serve the people of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties in various roles. Former State Representative Eddy will be remembered as a dedicated advocate for his neighbors and the citizens of Florida.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Broward County Courthouse in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, the City Hall of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 17, 2023.

###