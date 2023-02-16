MassDOT Encourages Presidents Day Travelers to Plan Ahead 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) encourages individuals traveling for the upcoming Presidents Day holiday on Monday, February 20, to plan ahead, utilize many readily available “real time” tools and resources, and use public transportation, if possible, to travel between destinations. Additionally, members of the public should note that state offices including Registry of Motor Vehicle service center locations will be closed for the holiday. MBTA customers should check Monday schedules as some modes will run on Saturday or Sunday schedules. In addition, on Monday, there will be no deployment of the Interstate 93 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane between Quincy and Boston.

“MassDOT has historically seen an increase in travel on statewide roadways for the Presidents Day holiday weekend, and we encourage individuals to plan ahead and use real-time resources to help inform their trips,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We advise all members of the public to keep safety in mind by observing the speed limit, avoiding impaired driving, and putting cell phones away when operating a vehicle.”

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 southbound between Boston and Quincy will extend its afternoon hours and be open for travel on Thursday, February 16, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, February 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Sumner Tunnel will be open for travel this weekend. Additionally, the HOV lane and the swing lane at the Sumner Tunnel will not be deployed on Monday, February 20. Deployment operations for these travel lanes will resume on Tuesday, February 21.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

The MBTA has released the following information regarding travel on Presidents Day, Monday, February 20:

All subway lines will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The RIDE will operate on a Saturday schedule.

All buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

All commuter rail lines will run on a weekend schedule.

All ferries and boats will operate on a weekday schedule.

The CharlieCard store at Downtown Crossing in Boston will be closed.

For full MBTA schedule details, please visit: www.mbta.com/holidays

Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customers are advised that statewide RMV service center locations will be closed for the designated federal Presidents Day holiday on Monday, February 20. Please visit at any hour of the day the RMV online at Mass.Gov/RMV to perform many transactions. AAA members have the opportunity to conduct many RMV services at numerous AAA branch office locations in Massachusetts during AAA normal business hours.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wishes all members of the public a safe and enjoyable holiday.