Robert has a unique approach to financial planning and education that sets him apart from others in the industry.
RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Robert Gill, an Entrepreneur and Financial Expert with a 26-Year Track Record of Success
Robert Gill is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert with 26 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is the founder and owner of multiple 7-figure businesses, including EPIC FINANCIAL STRATEGIES, a company that offers world-class financial planning and education to individuals and families.
With three essential qualities that include acceleration, empathy, and abundance, Robert has a unique approach to financial planning and education that sets him apart from others in the industry. He uses his expertise and knowledge to help his clients achieve their financial goals through integrity, radical honesty, and a commitment to providing the most value possible.
Robert’s journey to success began when he started working on Wall Street as a cold caller, eager to learn how money works at a high level. Despite facing many challenges and uncertainties, Robert turned his life around by becoming sober in 1996 and using the tools he learned from a business coach to build his successful financial planning business.
Over the years, Robert has faced numerous struggles, including insecurity and fear of what others thought of him. However, he has overcome these obstacles through his driven personality and his ability to constantly innovate and improve. He has become a leader in the financial planning industry and is known for his charisma, drive, and ability to over-deliver on his promises.
Robert’s breakthrough story is an inspiring one that showcases the power of determination and the ability to overcome adversity. He is now 26 years sober and a 7-figure business owner who is dedicated to giving back and helping others achieve financial abundance. He has made a name for himself by providing non-stop education and being there for his clients every step of the way.
Robert’s target audience demographic includes individuals seeking education in financial planning, as well as family-oriented individuals such as CEOs, doctors, lawyers, and entrepreneurs. There are no minimums or direct age requirements, and the only requirement is a desire to grow financially. Robert’s unique sales proposition is to provide the most value possible to each and every client, through a combination of integrity, honesty, and education.
Robert’s major milestones include being sober for 26 years, delivering over 10,000 policies, being a member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 14 years which recognizes the world's leading insurance producers and financial professionals, contributing to a Ukraine humanitarian operation in active war zones, maintaining multiple educational scholarship programs for underprivileged youth within private institutions and being named LLS 2020 Man of the Year for raising the most money for the Lymphoma and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Robert is on the Board of Directors at Clara Maass Medical Center Foundation, as well as Hudson Catholic Regional High School. Rob and the EPIC team adopt a family every year through the Salvation Army. He has also been instrumental in growing his financial planning business from 8 to 3,000 monthly appointments.
In conclusion, Robert Gill is a true financial expert and entrepreneur, with a passion for helping others achieve financial abundance. He is dedicated to providing the most value possible to his clients and is committed to making a positive impact in the world. Whether you are just starting out on your financial journey or are looking to take your wealth to the next level, Robert is the expert you can trust to help you achieve your goals.
Epic Financial Strategies at https://www.epicfinancialstrategies.com/national
