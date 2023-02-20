Skagit Horticulture Reaches eCommerce Goals with DynamicWeb Solution
In The Search for an eCommerce Solution to a Unique Selling Problem, Skagit Horticulture Evaluated Many eCommerce Vendors and Found Success with DynamicWeb.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skagit Horticulture is a wholesale plant grower and seller that operates greenhouses, container yards, and open-field production centers in both Washington and California. The company sells to a wide range of customers including garden centers and businesses with many different buying behaviors that range from relatively small purchases once per year to large, planned purchases all year long.
Despite a team of people whose primary job was to coordinate, correct, and enter orders, Skagit Horticulture encountered challenges with sales order management that hindered growth. To address this challenge, Skagit Horticulture began a search for a fully-integrated eCommerce solution that would allow customers to confidently and accurately place orders online without help from a sales representative.
In the search for eCommerce solutions, Skagit Horticulture realized the need for a vendor experienced with complex eCommerce implementations in the horticulture industry. With industry experience and an established demo environment tailored to unique horticulture needs, DynamicWeb eCommerce was ready to help.
"We really felt like their knowledge and understanding of the industry and the business was there. Having somebody that was familiar with the industry was a huge help," says Katie Miller, Retail Ready Program Manager at Skagit Horticulture.
With DynamicWeb, Skagit Horticulture achieved a fully-integrated eCommerce website where customers can log in and submit their order, and the order appears in the Sage ERP immediately. The experienced sales team now uses the time to improve other areas, build tools for internal analysis, and enhance sales processes beyond the tasks of simply inputting orders.
Customer satisfaction has increased thanks to the new streamlined and integrated ordering experience. Customers can now confidently plan and place orders knowing that inventory available-to-promise is updated in real-time. Plus, customers are now more educated during the buying process with all the product information and images they need at their fingertips.
"Customer satisfaction has gone way up. When things are going well, we hear from our customers less. And in this case, that's a good thing!" - Jeremy Myrick, IT Manager, Skagit Horticulture.
With its DynamicWeb eCommerce solution up and running, Skagit continues to fulfill the vision of not being just a farm, but a great company to do business with in the 21st century.
DynamicWeb is a world-leading provider of CMS, eCommerce, PIM, and Marketing solutions for mid/large and enterprise-sized companies. With more than 20+ years in business and more than 12,000 websites developed, they have the experience and the software necessary to create powerful eCommerce solutions. To fulfill the mission to simplify eCommerce experiences, DynamicWeb offers a composable and cloud-based eCommerce Suite with CMS, eCommerce, PIM, and Marketing in one single platform that is pre-connected to Microsoft ERP systems like D365 F&O, Business Central, NAV, and AX. The platform lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces complexity since customers can work in one unified interface instead of multiple loosely connected applications and with fewer integrations.
